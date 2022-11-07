City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions

Conserving Water During Ongoing Drought - 11.7.22
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought.

The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a year-long drought in Texas, especially since Lake Waco receives its water from areas to our northwest.

The city is currently implementing stage two water restrictions, which among other things, restrict homeowners to watering twice a week. In order to avoid stage three, which would only allow watering once a week, the city said residents should do their part to save as much water as possible.

“The little things, you know, turn that water off you’re brushing your teeth, maybe, not take the most luxurious shower. Little every day things help a lot,” said Jessica Emmett Sellers, with the City of Waco.

WATER SAVING TIPS PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF WACO:

