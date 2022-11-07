The clocks may have changed, but it doesn’t feel like November (yet!)

BIG weather changes are on the way to Central Texas later this week, but before we get to the big drop in temperatures arriving late Thursday, we’ll have to get through some unseasonably hot temperatures for the entirety of this work week! For the next few days, we’re expecting morning lows 15°+ than average with high temperatures at least 10° above average! Today’s morning low temperatures will be the warmest they’ll be for quite some time as we start out in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. Some of us, mainly west of Highway 281, may briefly start out in the low 60s, but an approaching warm front will boost temperatures closer to 70° around or after sunrise for everyone. We’ll be behind aforementioned warm front so temperatures today starting in the 70s will warm into the low-to-mid 80s, but we’ll also see scattered showers roll through for much of the day. Scattered rain starting near and east of I-35 this morning hangs around for nearly the entire day. Everyone has at least a 50% chance of rain with a 60% chance of rain returning for the I-35 corridor, especially after 9 AM. Brief heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder are possible with today’s rain showers, but severe weather isn’t expected. The scattered rain will be moving from south to north but rain will have a bit of a westerly component. The morning rain initially starting near and east of I-35 will eventually be mostly near and west of I-35 during the afternoon. It won’t rain all day long and there will be some locations that entirely miss out on rain, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy! Today’s rain chances end by sunset for most, but a few scattered showers are possible mainly west of I-35 up until around 8 PM.

Although today’s rain comes to a close shortly after sunset, we have nothing coming for us to get rid of the moisture and warmth stuck in place (for now, at least). Temperatures tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday morning will start out in the low-to-mid 70s. We’re expecting morning clouds each day to give way to some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures should warm into the low 80s with maybe some mid-80s on Wednesday. We really don’t have any rain in the forecast despite the warmth and humidity. There is a 10% chance of a stray shower Election Day morning, but most should stay dry. A strong cold front swings through overnight Thursday into Friday and will drastically change weather conditions on Veterans Day and into the weekend and next week too! The early morning front Friday will increase winds, which will gust to near 25 MPH and could impact Veterans Day parades, and will drop lows into the low-to-mid 50s in the morning. Afternoon highs Friday, with partly cloudy skies overhead, will only warm into the low-to-mid 60s!

The temperature tumble Friday lasts into the weekend and next week because the cold air mass arriving with Thursday’s front will linger across the Central and Eastern U.S. for quite some time! We’re forecasting morning lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s every morning from Saturday morning through at least Wednesday morning with highs generally in the 50s Saturday through Wednesday! The only day with highs in the 60s may be Sunday (for some). The reason for the lingering chill? Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will be overhead every day and will help to keep the cooler air locked into place. Another cold front could be on approach next Tuesday and Wednesday which may bring us more scattered rain and could help to reinforce the cooler air in place. It’s possible for the first freeze of the year to show up late next week. When will highs warm back up again? Great question. We’ll have an answer to that question eventually.

