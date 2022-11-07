Former President Bill Cliton takes part in get out the vote rally in Laredo

Former President Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Democratic Party is bringing out the big guns on the day before Election Day in an effort to get voters to the polls.

Crowds of people packed the Laredo Police Association Unity Hall to hear the 42nd president of the United States Bill Clinton speak about the importance of voting.

Clinton along with Henry Cisneros are traveling the country in support of Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Lots of democrats coming out today to support the democrat.

During their visit, the former president spoke about fighting for reproductive rights, safety and security, as well as education.

Local voter Dayna Sarquiz said she should up in support of Henry Cuellar.

“I’m here to demonstrate my support for Henry Cuellar and the democratic party, to show people my age that we cannot afford to lose him as our congressman”, said Sarquiz.

Several people who were in attendance were there in support of Henry Cuellar who is running for Congressional district.

The former president and congressman’s main message was to go out and vote on Tuesday and let your voice be heard.

