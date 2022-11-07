Local political analyst explains expected high voter turnout and why Central Texans should keep an eye on elections nationwide

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local political analyst and professor at McLennan Community College is expecting a high voter turnout ahead of Election Day due a list of prominent state and local elections.

“There are a lot of experts who are expecting very high turnout for this midterm election,” Ashley Cruseturner said.

One of those prominent races that would cause high turnout is the gubernatorial race. Polls before early voting showed Republican Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke with the most support out of the four candidates in the race.

However, when it comes to who will win the race, Cruseturner says there are a lot of factors at play.

“Greg Abbott is now a long-term governor,” he said. “Being re-elected governor, for him, might actually change the national picture.”

Abbott is running for his third term as governor of Texas. Cruseturner said that Abbott has increased his national profile during his term. He also said people that are content with Texas at the moment are more likely to favor Abbott.

“If we re elect the Texas governor, I think we could probably expect Texas to look almost exactly like we’ve expected Texas to look over the last quarter century,” he said.

“If the Democratic candidate were to win, that would be a Texas earthquake,” he said. “If we were to have a Democratic upset, then we could foresee, at least on the surface, big fights, maybe some changes in the direction of Texas.”

Cruseturner noted O’Rourke’s very high name recognition. He was a U.S. House of Representative for Texas. He also came close to winning a seat in the U.S. Senate, and he won for president in late 2019.

“They’ll come out for the guy, and so it is sort of a thermometer...how well can Democrats do in Texas?” Cruseturner said. “It’s hard to imagine. Whatever vote Beto gets, and who knows, he could win, it’s hard to imagine another candidate sort of energizing the Democratic base the way Beto does in Texas right now.”

Nationally, there is a lot at stake for Congress. During the midterm election, all of the U.S. House of Representative seats could be up for grabs by another party.

While most of the districts’ representatives in the running in Central Texas are uncontested, Cruseturner says the results of the congressional race will have a big impact on the next few years.

Democrats are in control of the House right now; however, Republicans just need to win five seats to control the House, according to Cruseturner.

“When the party control over the chamber changes, that means the other party will control all the committees, so we’ll have lots of House members within the Texas delegation who will play more prominent roles in leadership positions,” he said.

Therefore, if Republicans take over the majority, Texans will have more power in the House to make or pass legislation.

However, there are concerns that, if Republicans pass legislation, Democratic President Joe Biden will veto it. Cruseturner said a way they could get around the party barrier and get helpful legislation to pass is if they work together with Democrats to find common ground.

“You could foresee a situation where the Republicans in the legislature and the Democrats and the executive would work together maybe find some common ground, come up with some things that more people could agree on,” he said.

Election Day is tomorrow, and people can head to the polls closest to their convenience. You can find your nearest polling location here.

