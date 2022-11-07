Man of faith helps turn lives around

Copperas Cove, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Copperas Cove, where foundations for second chances are being built by a man of faith, who works tirelessly to turn lives around.

“The mission at its core is to be a light in the darkness,” Brian Hawkins.

A former pastor, Brian Hawkins uses the sunlight of the spirit to guide his mission at the Cove House, which is for everyone in Copperas Cove to have sufficient shelter, food, employment, clothing, and healthcare.

“We’ve got the operation here on site. We’ve got a men’s house, a women’s house and two-family houses,” Brian Hawkins.

Once a short-term emergency shelter, The Cove House responded to a need and has expanded its services to become more of a long-term community.

“We do a long-term program...we partner with them until they either choose to not to be here or successfully move on,” Brian Hawkins.

And there is a good reason they’ve seen many individuals and families find that success.

“We developed a program; we call it the firm foundation program. We want them to have a firm foundation physically, spiritually, and financially,” Brian Hawkins.

Although the idea is full of warmth -the program is no nonsense.

“We tell all our residents that we’re a launch pad not a crash pad,” Brian Hawkins.

For all of his hard work, and so he can continue to project positive futures, Brian was honored by Danny Daniel and the good folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“As part of the Be Remarkable Program we donate $500 dollars to you and the Cove House. Keep doing what your doing,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you want to help Brian on his mission, donate at covehouse.org.

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable