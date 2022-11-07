Man strikes Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade
Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade(NEWSOURCE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested a man during a parade Monday to honor the World Series champion Houston Astros after the man allegedly struck Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with a beer can.

Police said the 33-year-old man threw a beer at Cruz as the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street.

“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention,” Houston Police said.

Police officers arrested the man without incident and he was taken to jail.

The man, whose name was not released by police, faces assault charges, police said.

