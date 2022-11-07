Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
The Powerball jackpot Monday is the largest in its history: $1.9 billion. (CNN, US BUREAU OF...
Whole lotto money: Facts and figures
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks