Temple police searching for missing teenager

By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager.

She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are encouraged to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

