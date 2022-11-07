Warm & muggy ahead of a strong cold front Friday

The rain, especially without severe weather, has been a nice way to start the week. We need the rain! It will start to come to an end though as the evening progresses. The rain ends from south to north behind a warm front that gives us some warm and sticky days to endure before a big drop in temperatures comes with our next cold front on Friday.

Stay up super late or wake up extra early on Tuesday morning, for a view that won’t be seen again until 2025! Catch a view of the Beaver Blood Moon eclipse between 4:16am to 5:41am on Tuesday. We’ll have a few clouds, but you can probably still catch a glimpse in Central Texas.

The weather stays nice and quiet between now and our next cold front. We will see mornings in the mid 60s and afternoons in the low to mid 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days and a wind out of the southeast. That wind gets a little stronger as the week goes on and by Thursday/Friday as our next cold front approaches. Winds are out of the north on Friday ushering in drier and colder air! Highs Friday will be in the 60s, dropping to highs in the 50s for the weekend. We haven’t seen highs that cool in Central Texas since March (7 months ago!)

