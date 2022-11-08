15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina

FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm...
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm elections.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After a contentious election season, more incidents of alleged voter intimidation are coming to light as Election Day arrives on Tuesday.

In North Carolina, elections officials are saying there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting.

The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections shooting video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites and one situation where an election worker was followed from the voting site to the elections office and then to their neighborhood.

Officials said while the number of incidents may be about the same as they were during the spring election, those documented during the current election may be more intense.

They’re still working to determine if any of the incidents should be investigated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this scam involving requests for redelivery fees
A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked...
U.S. Florida traveler stuffed gun into a raw chicken and tried to bring it on the plane, TSA says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms