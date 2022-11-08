18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Fall’s County to close

An 18-wheeler has caused highway 7 and highway 320 to close
An 18-wheeler has caused highway 7 and highway 320 to close(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

Emergency crews and clean up crews are working to clear the scene.

