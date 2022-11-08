2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

Latest News

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a...
Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade