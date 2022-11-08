75-year-old woman leads Southern Oregon authorities in car chase

MEDFORD, Ore. (KWTX) - Authorities in Oregon were led on a car chase in an attempt to stop a vehicle going 112 mph Tuesday evening.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle around midnight Nov. 4 on I-5 south near Merlin where an attempt was made to pull over the vehicle.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spiked the car as it crossed the Jackson County line and took over the pursuit just after midnight at I-5 mile marker 45 southbound.

During the pursuit the suspect’s vehicle was spiked at least seven times and drove without tires from Central Point to I-5 exit 14 in Ashland,” said the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook. “A Pursuit Intervention Technique was conducted to stop the vehicle.”

Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, taken into custody and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of elude and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported.

