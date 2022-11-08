75-year-old woman leads Southern Oregon authorities in car chase

(KOSA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Ore. (KWTX) - Authorities in Oregon were led on a car chase in an attempt to stop a vehicle going 112 mph Tuesday evening.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle around midnight Nov. 4 on I-5 south near Merlin where an attempt was made to pull over the vehicle.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spiked the car as it crossed the Jackson County line and took over the pursuit just after midnight at I-5 mile marker 45 southbound.

During the pursuit the suspect’s vehicle was spiked at least seven times and drove without tires from Central Point to I-5 exit 14 in Ashland,” said the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook. “A Pursuit Intervention Technique was conducted to stop the vehicle.”

Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, taken into custody and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of elude and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this scam involving requests for redelivery fees
A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked...
U.S. Florida traveler stuffed gun into a raw chicken and tried to bring it on the plane, TSA says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms