Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties

8 locations finding issues with polling sites
8 locations finding issues with polling sites(MGN)
By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites have discovered issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.

The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator.

Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services department have been deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue.

KWTX is receiving reports of numerous locations around Bell County having the same issues.

The initial eight locations known to have this problem are:

1. The Belton Nazarene Church.

2. St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.

3. Temple College Pavilion.

4. First Baptist Church of Moffat.

5. First Baptist Church of Rogers.

6. Boy’s Ranch in Ivy Gap.

7. Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen.

8. West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen.

It is possible that more sites will experience delays this morning, but Election Officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly.

In the meantime, staff are working to ensure that the delay is communicated via the county’s wait times app, located at //BellCountyTX.com/Voting

Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford, says this will not impact when the polls close.

By law, polling locations have to close at 7pm.

Those experiencing difficulties were walked through on how to fix them at the site.

Other sites may experience similar issues.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

