Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting behind Love’s Truck Stop in Troy

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving the driver of a U-Haul truck and officers with the Temple and Troy police departments.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, authorities in Hill County spotted a U-Haul and believed it to be the vehicle involved in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

The driver of the U-Haul allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that ended on Church Street in the area behind the Love’s Truck Stop near Troy, Texas.

A Temple Police Department officer and a Troy Police Department officer both fired their weapons and struck the man driving the U-Haul, the DPS official said.

The wounded man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple. DPS does not yet have an update on his condition, but confirmed the man is not the suspect in the Amber Alert.

This is a developing story. No further information was provided.

