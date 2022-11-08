Bell County requests extra hour of voting after voting locations experiencing difficulties

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Bell County Elections Officials have announced that they have requested the Secretary of State allow an additional hour of voting this evening in Bell County as a result of the technical difficulties.

If approved, this would mean that all Bell County Voting Centers would remain open this evening until 8:00 p.m.

“The Bell County Elections Department has been working continuously to get each of the county’s 42 Voting Centers operational. As reported earlier, some locations experienced synchronization issues with check-in machines this morning, but, at this time, all locations are online and working,” said Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.

Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.

The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator.

Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services department have been deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue.

KWTX is receiving reports of numerous locations around Bell County having the same issues.

The initial eight locations known to have this problem are:

1. The Belton Nazarene Church.

2. St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.

3. Temple College Pavilion.

4. First Baptist Church of Moffat.

5. First Baptist Church of Rogers.

6. Boy’s Ranch in Ivy Gap.

7. Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen.

8. West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen.

It is possible that more sites will experience delays this morning, but Election Officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly.

In the meantime, staff are working to ensure that the delay is communicated via the county’s wait times app, located at //BellCountyTX.com/Voting

Those experiencing difficulties were walked through on how to fix them at the site.

Other sites may experience similar issues.

