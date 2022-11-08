Bond Proposals: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday will decide whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise.

CRAWFORD ISD

Crawford ISD is proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to keep up with growth and the increase of small group classes. The bond will completely renovate a historic high school and add additional facility needs to account for the growth of the schools.

Voters are being asked to approve the district’s proposition to increase the tax rate by 13 cents from $1.14 to $1.27 in order to pay for the improvement.

“We are running out of classroom space, they are completely out of classroom space there,” Crawford ISD Superintendent Kenneth Hall told KWTX in a previous interview, “The large portion of this $10 million is going to be for the renovation, reconstruction of that building.”

Hall said this project would provide six additional classrooms for the middle school, and would potentially move the fifth graders from the elementary school to the middle school if the proposition is passed.

WEST ISD

West ISD voters recently passed a bond to build a new West Elementary School, raising the tax to $1.37 for one year, and are now able to lower it again.

“Because of all of our work on the debt side, we’re immediately, after one year, to turn it back,” West ISD Superintendent David Truitt told KWTX.

The district could decrease it down to about $1.12; however, the proposition tacks on an extra 3 cents. This will all go toward increasing teacher’s salaries.

Unlike other, bigger school districts, they were not able to give teachers raises for the upcoming school year.

“We’re going from one of the highest in McLennan County to one of the lowest, and, with that news, we’re saying to our taxpayers, please support our teachers and staff,” Truitt said. “They have a very challenging job. It’s getting more and more challenging to find new candidates for openings, so we want to retain and attain the best staff possible to work with our kids.”

He said, if it passes, the pay raises will go into effect in December.

CHINA SPRING ISD

China Spring ISD voters are being asked to approve a bond that would increasing pay for teachers. In order to be able to afford the raise, the school district is asking voters to sign off on increasing the tax rate from $1.26 to $1.29.

“We don’t want to lose all of our good teachers,” China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner recently told KWTX, adding the school district also struggled to hire new teachers because of salary issues.

The raise will increase teachers’ salaries by $7,000, staff salaries by $3,500 and bus driver salaries per route.

“We’re hoping that this will make our teachers stay here and still be able to pay their bills,” Faulkner said.

