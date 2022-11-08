CRIME STOPPERS: Officials identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU

LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus,...
LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.(Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Update

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have identified the person who allegedly stole a work truck from LSU campus on Nov. 2, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Original

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby location.

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppers225.com.

Officials say you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

