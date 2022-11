In this week’s Degrees of Science, Meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks one-on-one with Dr. Trey Cade,who is the Director of the Institute for Air Science at Baylor University. Dr. Cade has a passion for teaching and studying space weather. He tells us more about what space weather is and the impacts it can have on us and our way of life.

