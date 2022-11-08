Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store.

The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy be conducted.

The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.

When officers arrived, they observed a Toyota Highlander that had run off the roadway and down into the nearby pond.

This deadly wreck is currently under investigation by the Lorena Police Department.

The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.(Courtesy Photo)

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers

Latest News

Brendon Leosha Riggs has been jailed 618 days and had been set for trial Nov. 14. He has no...
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked...
U.S. Florida traveler stuffed gun into a raw chicken and tried to bring it on the plane, TSA says
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
$1,500 reward for information that leads to missing College Station teen