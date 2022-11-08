Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store.

The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy be conducted.

The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.

When officers arrived, they observed a Toyota Highlander that had run off the roadway and down into the nearby pond.

This deadly wreck is currently under investigation by the Lorena Police Department.

