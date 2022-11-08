Suspect who allegedly set puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial

By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom.

In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted on charges of animal cruelty. The two allegedly burned a pit bull puppy,  placed him in a suitcase and left him in a Dollar General dumpster in Killeen.

Sandi Walker has been taking care of the dog, named Samsonite at her animal recovery center Second Chance Farm. She plans on commuting all the way from Granbury to make an appearance.

Walker said Samsonite is now “good as he’s going to get.” Over the last few months, he has been receiving lots of pain meds and antibiotics.

“It was hard, it was really hard,” Walker told KWTX News 10. “I think a lot of us shed a lot of tears, knowing what he went through. What he went through was just pure hell.”

Walker said she has taken in several animal abuse cases before at her center, but never seen anything like Samsonite.

“It was pretty bad,” she said. “As far as animal cruelty, it was one of the worst ones we’ve seen.”

Now she’s asking the public to share her Facebook posts to get the word out and for the judge to put the two men behind bars.

“As we all know a lot of times serial killers start out with animals so these guys need to put behind bars,” Walker said.

As far as the sentencing trial Walker is asking for as many people as possible to pack the courtroom in Bell County. She is even offering rides from Granbury to Belton.

Some polling places are moved for McLennan County voters
