Temperature swing coming Friday

The unseasonably warm & humid days will continue through Thursday all ahead of a strong cold front set to arrive on Friday. With no major weather changes Wednesday or Thursday, we expect mornings in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. This next front coming will bring a temperature plunge across most of the nation and Central Texas is included in that drop. We see temperatures drop to the 30s overnight Friday into Saturday morning and high temperatures on Saturday won’t make it out of the 50s.

Friday is also Veterans Day, and while the day should be mostly dry, there is a small 20% chance of some scattered rain, mainly for the northern half of our area. Gusty north winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected too and that will kick out the tropical-like warm and muggy air we’ve felt for most of the week.

We expect this to be an extended stretch of colder than normal weather thanks to another push of cold air arriving early next week will keep temperatures cold! Morning lows Saturday through at least next Thursday will start out in the 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs remain only in the mid-to-upper 50s! We’re not really forecasting much in the way of rain for about another week, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to a potential mid-week storm system next week that could bring us a cold rain starting as early as Tuesday.

