US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.(Hadi Mizban | AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American aid worker who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell.

The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years.

Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization.

The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It’s not immediately clear why Troell was killed.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

