Election Day 2022 is here and while the some parts of the country are dealing with record heat, others are preparing for a hurricane, with snow falling in some parts of the country, today’s forecast won’t get in the way of conducting your civic duty. There’s only two potential weather issues today, but those issues are miniscule. We could deal with some patchy-to-locally dense fog this morning in some spots and we could also see a bit of drizzle mainly near and west of I-35 through lunch time. Other than that, it’ll be a warm Election Day. Morning temperatures in the mid-60s will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. We’re expecting some extra sunshine in the Brazos Valley where temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. There’s no major weather changes coming Wednesday or Thursday. We’re expecting warm low temperatures in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

BIG weather changes arrive Friday morning as a strong cold front moves through. While Veterans Day should be mostly dry, there is a 20% chance of some scattered rain, mainly for the northern half of our area. Gusty north winds between 15 and 25 MPH will pull cold air into our area dropping lows into the low-to-mid 50s while highs reach only the low 60s. Some spots, especially those that stay partly-to-mostly cloudy, may only reach the upper 50s! Although Friday’s chill would normally skedaddle during the weekend, another push of cold air arriving early next week will keep temperatures cold! Morning lows Saturday through at least next Thursday will start out in the 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs remain only in the mid-to-upper 50s! We could briefly reach 60° Sunday, but the majority of us will stay in the 50s. We’re expecting a longer lasting chill because we’re expecting moisture to remain in the atmosphere enough to bring us clouds each day. Of course, the cold air is also going to stay mostly locked in because there’s no other pushes of warm air coming to give the chill the boot. We’re not really forecasting much in the way of rain for about another week, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to a potential mid-week storm system next week that could bring us a cold rain starting as early as Tuesday but more likely on Wednesday as another push of cooler air arrives from the north.

