Voters in Marlin to decide fate of multi-million school district bonds that would improve schools, but raise property taxes

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Marlin Independent School District in Falls County on Tuesday will vote on two multi-million dollar propositions to completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, but also increase residents’ property taxes.

“The idea is to bring it up to the modern era and touch every classroom, every learning space where our students get to thrive every single day,” Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson recently told KWTX.

Proposition A is a $24 million bond that would renovate Marlin High School and modernize security for the elementary and middle schools.

Proposition B is a $7 million bond that would revamp the 80-year-old football and track field, Legion Field.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson told KWTX that research conducted by the bond committee found that that passage of the bonds would increase taxes for average Marlin taxpayers by around $22 per month. He said the tax rate would increase by 47 cents; therefore, the average taxpayer who has a $97,000 home without the state-level exemption would pay around $500 annually and under $40 monthly.

Henson said senior homeowners over the age of 65 will not be included under thie tax increase if it is passed by voters.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.