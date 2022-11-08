Voting machines working as Bell County requests extra hour of voting

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections Officials have announced that they have requested the Secretary of State allow an additional hour of voting this evening in Bell County.

The machines are now operating, according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford.

If approved, this would mean that all Bell County Voting Centers would remain open this evening until 8:00 p.m.

“The Bell County Elections Department has been working continuously to get each of the county’s 42 Voting Centers operational. As reported earlier, some locations experienced synchronization issues with check-in machines this morning, but, at this time, all locations are online and working,” said Stafford.

Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.

The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator.

KWTX is received reports of numerous locations around Bell County having the same issues.

Voters can check for wait times at //BellCountyTX.com/Voting.

