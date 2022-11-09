16-year-old faces capital murder charge

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder.

Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested about a week later.

According to court documents, Sapata’s case was being held in juvenile court when 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered his case to be transferred to the district court and for Sapata to be charged as an adult.

On June 1, 15-year-old Andrew Gable and two women reportedly met Sapata and Sims at 23rd and Grace streets for a drug deal. The situation turned into a robbery after Sapata allegedly pulled a gun out, pointed it at Gable and fired multiple shots into the back seat. Gable succumbed to his wounds at United Regional a short time later.

Sapata has been charged with capital murder and his bond has been set at $250,000, while Sims faces the same charge with a $1.5 million bond.

