After Thursday, 80s, 70s, and even 60s are GONE for at least a week!

Get ready for a BIG change in Central Texas’ weather. If you don’t know where your cold weather gear is or if it’s still dirty from last year (hey, we’ve all been there), you have around 48 hours before we get thrust right into winter. Not only will highs drop below average, but we’re forecasting around a WEEK of high temperatures between 10° and 15° below average with the potential for our first freeze of the season too. Today and tomorrow will be abnormally warm. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s (with some low 60s sprinkled in too) will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning clouds should give way to at least some afternoon sunshine both today and tomorrow.

We’re set to see another warm and humid morning Friday as we likely start out in the low-to-mid 60s (at least), but a morning cold front will surge through the area and drop temperatures into the 50s! Rain chances have crept up Friday too which could not only impact Veterans Day parades and festivities, but it could also help to drag temperatures down even more. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies and a 50% chance of late morning and afternoon scattered showers, afternoon temperatures could be dragged down into the upper 40s in some spots, especially where rainfall occurs. When rain ends, it’s likely that temperatures will warm back up into the 50s, but a stout north wind, gusting to near 30 MPH, should give us a wind chill in the 40s for much of the day.

We’ll see the rain clear out Friday evening, but lingering cloudiness and gusty winds should keep temperatures “warm” Saturday morning in the upper 30s. When I say “warm”, I mean warmer than what we could see with clear skies and calm winds. Mostly clear skies and calm winds may allow some spots to dip to near freezing Sunday morning, but that’ll likely be the only morning with near-freezing temperatures. It will still be chilly, however, with lows from Saturday through Friday in the upper 30s and low 40s. As far as afternoon highs go, we’re forecasting seven straight days of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. There is another round of rain set to move through Monday and that could bring us another dreary, breezy, cold, and raw day. Rain chances tail off out of the forecast (for now) Tuesday and Wednesday, but another front could move in late next week. Food For Families is NEXT FRIDAY and the forecast calls for lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-50s, but that forecast isn’t locked in. There’s a small chance that a surge of warmer air could move in next Friday, but it seems unlikely right now.

