Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad.

Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.

Lily’s episode will be holiday themed and will air in December.

The baker which just marked her 10 year anniversary of opening her doors in Harker Heights last month said being on an international baking show is a dream come true.

“It’s such an honor just to think that I started from here, from my home, my home kitchen,” Lily said. “I started baking and decorating cakes and I’ve been part of a few cake competitions, won two of them, and then here we are representing Central Texas internationally.”

The cake decorating expert, who is self taught, is taking along two of her team members from Lily’s Cakes to compete alongside her.

Jolly Cake will be the team name for head baker Lily, and fellow bakers Janice Segarra, an employee of Lily’s for over four years, and Lan Griffin, an employee of almost a year that is a current culinary arts student at Central Texas College.

“They love it, of course,” Lily said. “They are very nervous but it’s a once in a lifetime experience to compete on television especially outside the US.”

Lily is a veteran when it comes to showcasing her skills in front of millions on Food Network.

She won Cake Wars in 2017 and Holiday Wars in 2018. Both of those wins came with not only the prestige but a $10,000 cash prize.

The Central Texas business owner finished in second place on Halloween Wars 2021.

Lily competed in Cake Wars Champs in March 2017 and Winner Cake All in March of 2019 but did not win.

She was chosen as a virtual judge on Buddy vs Duff in July 2021.

Lily can’t release details of her latest appearance but says it was filmed in Canada and will showcase their holiday decorating skills.

“We do a sculpted cake, and we get to show our experience in cake decorating and the sugar artistry as well,” Lily said. “It’s Holiday themed and the name of the episode is Naughty or Nice.”

Lily’s episode on The Big Bake will air Monday, December 12, at 10 p.m. Central on Food Network.

