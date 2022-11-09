Don’t be fooled by this warm weather, we have an early taste of winter arriving soon

Warm coats and rain gear needed on Veterans Day Friday
By Jillian Grace
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been another unseasonably warm and muggy day across Central Texas. After starting Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s, we’ve warmed into the upper 70s to near the mid 80s. Overnight into Thursday morning, low-level moisture will continue and we could see another round of patchy fog for the morning commute, especially for areas near and east of I-35. Temperatures Thursday morning start out in the 60s once again.

We have one more warm and humid day before some BIG weather changes move in. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, but don’t be fooled by those warm temperatures, you’ll be needing that winter gear as Friday rolls around.

A strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas Friday morning. High temperatures for Friday look to occur in the morning hours. Our temperatures start out in the 60s but drop into the 50s and maybe some upper 40s behind the front throughout the day. Cloudy skies, rain, and strong north winds will make it feel even colder! Wind chill values look to be in the 40s! You’ll definitely want to have that warm clothing on and ready to go.

Rain chances with this front have been increasing for Central Texas with the latest runs of our forecast models. Cold rain showers and a few isolated storms look possible Thursday night into Friday. While some areas of heavy rain may be possible, we’re not expecting any severe weather, thankfully. Rain totals around 0.25″ to 0.50″ look possible. As far as when the rain moves out, we’re still seeing some differences on when everyone in Central Texas will be dry, but rain chances look to end north to south by the afternoon and maybe evening hours for some. We’re thinking by 10 p.m. Friday, all the rain will be to our south. Right now, go ahead and plan to keep the rain gear close for any Veterans Day activities and football games!

Friday is just the start of a long stretch of chilly, “winter-like” weather here in Central Texas. We’re forecasting high temperatures for Saturday into at least the end of next week to be around 10° and 15° below average with the potential for our first freeze of the season too.

Our average first freeze date of the season is November 22nd and forecast models bring low to mid 30s into Central Texas by this Sunday, November 13th! You may want to go ahead and protect any of that sensitive vegetation. Some of our forecast models keep cooler than normal temperatures into the week of Thanksgiving, so you may be getting good use out of that winter gear for a while. Now onto more good news… We have more rain looking to move into Central Texas early next week, Monday into Tuesday.

