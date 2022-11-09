Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state.

The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.

The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements

City of Abilene: $300,000 for Security Sensor Installation at Dyess AFB

City of Corpus Christi: $1,611,159 for Wastewater Collection System Line and Manhole Replacement at NAS Corpus Christi

City of El Paso: $850,000 for Bert Williams – Iron Dust-Off Bypass at Fort Bliss

City of Fort Worth: $350,000 for Anti-Terrorism Protections Security System at NAS JRB Fort Worth

City of Killeen: $5,000,000 for Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant at Fort Hood

City of Kingsville: $1,700,000 for Kingsville Fire & Rescue Facility at NAS Kingsville

Tom Green County: $2,000,000 for Fire Station Conversion at Goodfellow AFB

Tom Green County: $1,295,400 for Expeditionary Readiness Training Center Expansion at Goodfellow AFB

“Their missions are not only of the highest importance to national security and the success of our military, they are also at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity, space, medicine, and more,” said Governor Abbott. I look forward to continuing to work with the Texas Legislature, TMPC, and our military communities to support our nation’s military and ensure these installations remain unmatched resources for our nation.”

This round of funding is in addition to $15.3 million in DEAAG grants announced earlier this year.

