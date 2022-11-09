Man indicted after allegedly trying to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl across Arizona border

By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mexican citizen has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly attempting to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl pills across the border into Arizona.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a federal grand jury returned a 2-count indictment against Edwin Francisco Cubillas, 27, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and importation of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico.

TRENDING: Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

On Sept. 26, Cubillas was allegedly trying to cross the border near San Luis, Ariz. when Customs and Border Protection officers found 16 packages, all testing positive for fentanyl, inside his car. He was charged with criminal activity but is still being investigated at this time. If convicted, each of the offenses carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

