Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.

Walker, 38, died on March 31, 2021, a few days after he was shot while stopping to assist a driver on FM-2838 near U.S. 84 in Limestone County.

Walker, who joined DPS in 2015, was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.