Texas student receives surprise homecoming by U.S. veteran father

U.S. Navy veteran Joshua Skapura has been working as a government contractor traveling to...
U.S. Navy veteran Joshua Skapura has been working as a government contractor traveling to different countries for a year. On Monday, Nov. 7, he surprised his 7-year-old daughter Evelyn Cox-Skapura in her classroom with his homecoming.(Comal ISD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Comal Independent School District was part of a surprise homecoming for a U.S. Navy veteran and his daughter.

Joshua Skapura surprised his daughter, Evelyn Cox-Skapura, a second-grade student at Clear Spring Elementary in New Braunfels after 75 days away working as a contractor.

U.S. Navy veteran Joshua Skapura posed for a photo with his daughter Evelyn Cox-Skapura’s...
U.S. Navy veteran Joshua Skapura posed for a photo with his daughter Evelyn Cox-Skapura’s second-grade class at Clear Spring Elementary.(Comal ISD)

A Navy SEAL for 12 years from 2008 to 2020, Skapura no longer serves in the military but has been working as government contractor traveling all around the world.

“I feel honored and appreciated to be recognized by the school,” said Skapura. “It meant the world to my wife, my daughter and me to be recognized for the sacrifices we’ve all made in my time being away both in the military and as a contractor.”

The father and veteran had been away from her and the rest of his family for months at a time with only short occasional visits.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers

Latest News

New Near You: Waco Bear Crawl - 11.9.22
New Near You: Waco Bear Crawl - 11.9.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 11.9.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 11.9.22
Michael Steven Stone, 48,
Waco man jailed for sexual assault of a minor following redacted affidavit
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
23-Year-Old Funds Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud