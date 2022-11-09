Texas student receives surprise homecoming by U.S. veteran father

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Comal Independent School District was part of a surprise homecoming for a U.S. Navy veteran and his daughter.

Joshua Skapura surprised his daughter, Evelyn Cox-Skapura, a second-grade student at Clear Spring Elementary in New Braunfels after 75 days away working as a contractor.

U.S. Navy veteran Joshua Skapura posed for a photo with his daughter Evelyn Cox-Skapura’s second-grade class at Clear Spring Elementary. (Comal ISD)

A Navy SEAL for 12 years from 2008 to 2020, Skapura no longer serves in the military but has been working as government contractor traveling all around the world.

“I feel honored and appreciated to be recognized by the school,” said Skapura. “It meant the world to my wife, my daughter and me to be recognized for the sacrifices we’ve all made in my time being away both in the military and as a contractor.”

The father and veteran had been away from her and the rest of his family for months at a time with only short occasional visits.

