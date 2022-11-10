17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in New Orleans; parents arrested

Johnna Barnum (left) and Donell Williams (right) have been arrested after police found their...
Johnna Barnum (left) and Donell Williams (right) have been arrested after police found their 17-month-old toddler dead with burns and bruises on its body on Nov. 9.(OPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers.

Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive.

A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD Child Abuse Unit obtained arrest warrants for the child’s parents, 23-year-old Johnna Barnum and 24-year-old Donell Williams. Each was arrested on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Authorities say additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues.

The toddler’s death is currently unclassified pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information that can assist is urged to call NOPD Special Victim Section Child Abuse detectives at 504-658-5267.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

Dontrell Hanes
Affidavit: Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges; Dow up 1,000 points on cooling inflation
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
WWII veteran and retired doctor celebrates 100 years of life
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
USPS ready for holiday crush after influx of mail-in ballots