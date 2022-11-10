Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin.

It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East.

The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened.

Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

No other details were made available.

