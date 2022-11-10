Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday.

“Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.

You asked -- and @Baylor Alum, Todd Behringer has delivered.



Baylor stated that tickets claimed through this special offer cannot be resold, and supplies are limited. A maximum of four tickets can be claimed per individual.

The Ferrell Center Ticket Office Hours: Thursday, Nov. 10 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

