Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game

Baylor wide receiver Jordan Nabors scores a touchdown against Oklahoma in the first half of an...
Baylor wide receiver Jordan Nabors scores a touchdown against Oklahoma in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday.

“Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.

Baylor stated that tickets claimed through this special offer cannot be resold, and supplies are limited. A maximum of four tickets can be claimed per individual.

The Ferrell Center Ticket Office Hours: Thursday, Nov. 10 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers

Latest News

Oklahoma State Signing
Central Texas athletes make plans official on National Signing Day
Karis Dieterich
Classroom Champions: Axtell’s Karis Dieterich
Karis Dieterich
Classroom Champions: Axtell's Karis Dieterich
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon