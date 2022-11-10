Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged.

Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.

In both cities, the measure will decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and no longer allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

KWTX News 10 talked with two Killeen Council members who gave differing accounts on the next steps. A city spokesperson later clarified that council members will simply canvass, or verify, the votes on Nov. 22. This is common practice for any election.

After verifying the votes, former Killeen mayor and current Killeen city council member Jose Segarra said the council will meet with an attorney to discuss the next steps.

“We have to figure out what the next steps are because we’ve never had anything on our ballot that directly contradicts state law,” he said.

Since 1931 it has been illegal to use or possess marijuana under Texas state law. Segarra said the council may hold a vote between council members depending on recommendations from their attorney.

When asked if there’s any chance this proposition won’t go into effect, Segarra said that’s what the council is trying to figure out now with their attorney.

Jerry Bank, assistant city manager for the city of Harker Heights, told KWTX News 10 that two steps remain for the proposition to go into effect. First, the Harker Heights city council must canvass the votes. Then the ordinance must be published in its entirety in the newspaper.

Once the ordinance is adopted, the City Council can amend or repeal it. Bank released the following statement to KWTX News 10 in part:

“The City staff, after consultation with the City Attorney, believes that the initiative ordinance is inconsistent with the State Constitution. Because of this, it will be our recommendation to the City Council to fully repeal the ordinance.

The City takes no position on the issue of the legalization of marijuana. The State of Texas sets these laws and if the public desires changes to these laws then the State Legislature is the appropriate venue to seek those changes.”

One concern in Killeen right now going against state law is the legislative session at the Capitol right around the corner.

“We’re always looking for funding from our state and we’re always lobbying the state whether it’s roads, or tax incentives,” Segarra said. “I just don’t want them to come back and say ‘well you’re not following our state laws.’”

He expects both sides of the coin to battle it out in the courts.

“It’s going to be interesting on the next steps forward to see what happens as both sides battle it out and they get ready to see what happens at the state level,” he said.

