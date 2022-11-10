A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident

Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier(Courtesy of Gordon Collier)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night.

Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.

Details of the incident have not yet been released and we don’t have information on the driver involved.

“Buckle” as Chris was known was hospitalized for months when he was hit by a motorist while walking from a Waco nightclub in 2014.

Over the years Chris played drums for numerous local bands and was a beloved fixture of the local music scenes.

Friends say he was always the first to offer help in times of need and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it.

Wednesday night was the 8 year anniversary of a benefit that was held at C&R Sports Bar in Waco to help defray medical expenses after Chris was left in a coma flowing his accident in 2014.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

File Graphic
Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Christopher Yarbro
Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident
Adoption Day in McLennan County
Baylor Law Center and McLennan County CPS plan to finalize 31 adoptions during annual Adoption Day event but the statewide placement crisis continues