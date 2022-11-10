A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night.

Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.

Details of the incident have not yet been released and we don’t have information on the driver involved.

“Buckle” as Chris was known was hospitalized for months when he was hit by a motorist while walking from a Waco nightclub in 2014.

Over the years Chris played drums for numerous local bands and was a beloved fixture of the local music scenes.

Friends say he was always the first to offer help in times of need and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it.

Wednesday night was the 8 year anniversary of a benefit that was held at C&R Sports Bar in Waco to help defray medical expenses after Chris was left in a coma flowing his accident in 2014.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.