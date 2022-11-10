BIG weather changes with Friday’s potent cold front

Hello big weather changes! Our weather takes a hard turn behind tomorrow’s cold front and skips us ahead to winter-feeling temperatures. It’s time to put away the short sleeves, find the jackets, and even dust off the heater to get ready for what’s to come behind this cold front. Here’s what you need to know about our sharp temperature drop tomorrow...

FRIDAY’S FRONT: A strong cold front comes barreling through Central Texas tomorrow and by the time Friday afternoon rolls around, you’ll definitely notice the difference! We start the morning off like we have for many mornings this week - muggy, cloudy, and in the 60s - but as the cold front dives south, temperatures will quickly be falling into the 50s... into the 40s... and eventually into the 30s by Friday night. Showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two will accompany the front as is passes through. Locally heavy rain, strong winds, and small hail could be possible in spots. We see the highest chances for rain Friday from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Confidence and possible rain totals have been increasing for Friday’s rain - we could see between .25″ to .5″, with isolated totals to 1″. Rain starts to clear out as Friday evening rolls around. As soon as the front passes through, breezy north winds take over and won’t make it feel any warmer — expect speeds to reach 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph & will definitely add an extra chill factor.

WEEKEND FORECAST: As the rain and clouds clear out overnight, temperatures continue to fall and we wake to temperatures in the mid 30s Saturday morning. Sunday morning we could be just at or above freezing! The weekend is much cooler with highs only in the 50s. Even underneath lots of sunshine Sunday, highs are expected to stay in the upper 50s/low 60s. Rainfall clears in time for your weekend plans, but the colder weather goes nowhere. Baylor fans will want to bundle up for the football game Saturday night as wind chills stay in the 40s for most of the game.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll stay mostly dry during this cold snap, but there’s another high chance for rain returning Monday, near 60%, with potentially more rain moving in with yet another front arriving next Friday and Saturday. Next Friday’s front could be the one that eventually spurs a warm-up Thanksgiving week, but chilly air is expected to remain in place all next week and likely into at least the start of next week too.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.