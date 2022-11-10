Bruceville-Eddy ISD closing schools Thursday following threat
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - Bruceville-Eddy ISD announced all schools will be closed Thursday, November 10th, after the district says a “credible threat” has made against the district.
In a Facebook post, the district says the schools will be closed in the best interest of safety for the students and staff.
The threat is being investigated by the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department.
