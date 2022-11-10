Enjoy the 60s and 70s today while you can. They’re gone starting tomorrow until...

Just like your favorite big-box retail store, our weather is skipping over Thanksgiving and going right to Christmas. With a strong front moving through Friday, it’ll usher in near-normal temperatures for late December and early January for over a week! Considering we’re seeing high temperatures 10° above average today, the significant drop in temperatures this weekend will be even more drastic since highs will drop over 10° BELOW average! Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday’s. We’ll start out with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. There could again be some patchy fog near and east of I-35 through mid-morning, but no organized precipitation is in the forecast. Conditions this evening and even overnight won’t even be changing much either. More clouds will stream in ahead of tomorrow’s front so morning highs Friday will likely be in the 60s across the area yet again.

Did you notice I said morning highs in the sentence before this? Your brain may have glossed over that fact, but many locations will see the warmest temperatures on Veterans Day around or shortly after sunrise. Believe it or not, there will be some spots, mainly east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley that see highs warm into the 70s and low 80s, but luck will run out eventually as tomorrow’s cold air spills in. By mid-morning, temperatures near and west of I-35 will drop into the 50s and low 60s with the entire area dropping into at least the 60s by 1 PM. Tomorrow’s front won’t come through dry and most of the precipitation will actually fall behind the front setting up for a cold, windy, rainy, and fairly raw Veterans Day. Rain chances are near 80% Friday and will be highest mid-morning through mid-afternoon. While most of us will see at least a bit of rain, some will see more than others as scattered downpours move through. Light rain will keep temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the afternoon, but any heavy pockets of rain could drag down very very small hail and drag temperatures down into the 40s! By 4 PM, the majority of Central Texans will feel temperatures in the 40s and 50s with wind chills dipping into the 30s, especially west of I-35. It’s impossible to tell whether or not the outdoor Veterans Day parades Friday will be dry or rainy, but we’re expecting the rain to impact many of them and especially the ones that start deeper into the day.

Friday’s rain likely amounts to between a quarter-inch and half-inch with totals over one inch where downpours move through. Rain comes to a close shortly after sunset across the entire area and the chill settles in. Here’s the good news: Yes, it’s going to be chilly for a while, but there will be consistency. Instead of the wild temperature swings we’re normally used to this time of year, highs will consistently stay in the 50s with some low 50s sprinkled in with mostly mid-to-upper 50s. The bad news? Unfortunately, we could see our first freeze of the season. The best chance for freezing morning temperatures will be Sunday morning and next Friday morning. We’ll stay mostly dry during this cold snap, but there’s another high chance for rain returning Monday, near 60%, with potentially more rain moving in with yet another front arriving next Friday and Saturday. Next Friday’s front could be the one that eventually spurs a warm-up Thanksgiving week, but chilly air is expected to remain in place all next week and likely into at least the start of next week too.

