Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts.

Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special.

Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call Hometown Heroes.

Banners strung to honor the countless number of service members that call the Killeen area home when not on post.

The city partnered with the Mounted Warrior Museum to collect and choose the photos for the banners.

“We would not have our freedom today if we didn’t have men and women like this. This is a small sampling but what an amazing effort to honor a few of these brave brave heroes,” said Josie McKinney, a downtown business owner.

Among the pictures are active-duty soldiers, veterans, and military spouses.

Revitalization director Kate Kizito joined the team in August but the banners are something she’s had in mind for quite some time now.

“It’s something I recommended when I came to the city. I came in and saw a great opportunity to highlight our community in this way and so I recommended it,” said Kizito.

After sitting empty for some time, storefront businesses lining the historic downtown are starting to fill up.

As a veteran spouse herself, McKinney was filled with joy when the banners went up in front of her business.

She hopes honoring these men and women will bring more people downtown to see the banners.

“I think first of all it lets the soldiers know that we’re here for them downtown. The more they know about our downtown they’re more likely to frequent our downtown,” said McKinney.

The mounted warrior museum selected those shown on the banners.

The city hopes to expand this project in the next year.

