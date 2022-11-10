Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident

Christopher Yarbro
Christopher Yarbro(Courtesy of Gordon Collier)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Yarbro of Robinson has been identified as the victim in Marlin.

Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin.

It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation will be taken over by The Texas Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

Adoption Day in McLennan County
Baylor Law Center and McLennan County CPS plan to finalize 31 adoptions during annual Adoption Day event but the statewide placement crisis continues
(Bruceville-Eddy ISD photo/file)
Bruceville-Eddy ISD closing schools Thursday following threat
(file) MGN
Local experts offer tax tips to military families ahead of Veteran’s Day
Oak & Ivy Bistro Wine Bar In the Outlook at Boque Ridge in Woodway opened in the summer but...
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together