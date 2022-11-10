Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Yarbro of Robinson has been identified as the victim in Marlin.
Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin.
It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East.
Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation will be taken over by The Texas Department of Public Safety.
