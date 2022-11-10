Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Yarbro of Robinson has been identified as the victim in Marlin.

Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin.

It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation will be taken over by The Texas Department of Public Safety.

