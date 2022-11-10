Mart man indicted in sexual abuse of children

Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mart man who authorities say confessed to sexually abusing four children and sharing explicit images of children was indicted Thursday.

Leonard David Newman, 32, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on multiple first- and second-degree felony counts that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

The grand jury indicted Newman on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, two counts of compelling prostitution and two counts of promotion of child pornography.

Newman, who remains jailed under bonds totaling $600,000, was arrested in September by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who executed a search warrant at his home in Mart.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said detectives found images of child pornography, some of which McNamara said Newman created with at least two 12-year-old relatives over a four-year period.

According to investigators, Newman confessed to sexually abusing four children and sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said Thursday that “we look forward to presenting our case at trial.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

Latest News

The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, established in 2004, has a mission to foster community...
Central Texas nonprofit launches campaign to expand their efforts to end homelessness
Parents react to central Texas district closing because of school threat
Parents react to central Texas district closing because of school threat
Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District school threat
Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District school threat
Col. Jim Bondi served in the U.S. Army from 1973-2003.
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health - 11.10.22
Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health - 11.10.22