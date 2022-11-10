Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted

Trinity School Admins
Trinity School Admins(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Clerk’s Office confirmed Thursday morning four Trinity School administrators have been indicted on “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse” charges.

The four administrators were arrested in Febuary on those charges.

The affidavit from the time says the victim’s friend told the Dean of Trinity school, Todd Freese what was happening on the date of the last incident in Dec 2019.

Court documents say Freese did not report the sexual assault to a state agency which is a violation of the Texas Family Code.

According to state law, all school employees are required to report abuse or neglect to law enforcement, CPS, or another state agency within 48 hours of the event.

Failure to report with the intent to conceal abuse or neglect is a felony if proven.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
File Graphic
Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year
Christopher Yarbro
Marlin authorities identify victim of auto pedestrian accident
Adoption Day in McLennan County
Baylor Law Center and McLennan County CPS plan to finalize 31 adoptions during annual Adoption Day event but the statewide placement crisis continues