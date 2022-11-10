Murder suspect indicted in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave

Weston was arrested Aug. 13 by the Killeen Police Department.
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been indicted in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

Weston was arrested Aug. 13 by the Killeen Police Department.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Weston and ordered him to be held with no Bond.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Kineh N’Gaojia said his ex-wife was visiting their son Amir’s gravesite on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire. Amir died on New Year’s Day 2022 to KWTX.

“Weston was also arraigned on an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon where that bond was set at $5,000,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s spokeswoman.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

Latest News

Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57,
Killeen police search for missing man
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Judge sets June 2023 trial in killing of cyclist Wilson
File Graphic
Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year