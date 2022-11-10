Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child.

David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence.

Today, November 2, 2022, after completion of the Internal Affairs Investigation, David Munoz was terminated from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Munoz started as a Detention Officer with the Sheriff’s Office in 2016 and has served as a Deputy Sheriff since 2017.

Upon his arrest, Munoz was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his charges and an Internal Affairs Investigation.

“The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust. We will provide full cooperation to other Law Enforcement Agencies investigating any allegations of our employee’s misconduct,” said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook. “We will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve.”

