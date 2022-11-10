Veterans Day: Free meals, discounts

Veterans Day
Veterans Day(Source: WALB)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and many places nationwide and here in Central Texas give back to veterans by giving a discount or a free meal.

Thanks to the Veterans Affairs, here’s a list of places:

7-Eleven – A free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Download the app and sign in or register.

Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

BJ’s Restaurant – All service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings – All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chick-fil-A –  Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny’s –  Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, Veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Exchange – The Exchange will feature one-day-only specials on Veterans Day, including a free coffee for all shoppers at Express and participating Exchange restaurant locations. From November 8 to November 14, the Exchange will also feature deals in stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.

Freebirds World Burrito – Free chips and dip for Veterans and active-duty military. Choose from queso blanco, guacamole or salsa.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast – Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day. The burger can be upgraded to a cheeseburger for free.

Golden Corral – Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 14 from 5pm – close. Golden Corral will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

Hooters – All Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide, will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées:

  • Buffalo Chicken Salad
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich
  • Hooters Burger
  • 10-Piece Boneless Wings

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Ikea – Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required.

Little Caesars – On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

Logan’s Roadhouse – On Veterans Day, all active-duty military and Veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available 3 – 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

MOD Pizza – Sign up to receive a buy-one-get-one-free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8, and MOD will send you a coupon on Nov. 9 to redeem on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden –This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

Outback Steakhouse This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

QuikTrip (QT) – On Veterans Day, enjoy a free Big Q or coffee. Current and former military, show ID at checkout.

Red Lobster – Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.

The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Friday, November 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin – One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Fri., November 11. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King – Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks – On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

And new this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse – On November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Torchy’s Tacos – Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s – Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Zaxby’s – At participating locations only, all Veterans and current military get free boneless wings on Veterans Day.

To see the full list, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timecast Friday shows showers and strong storms moving through Central Texas Friday afternoon...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
A tornado watch has been issued for COryell, Bosque, Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone,...
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until 8 PM
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

Latest News

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
Snapchat
Prosecutors recommend probation for man who posted explicit videos of ex-girlfriend
(MGN graphic)
Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Murder suspect indicted in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave