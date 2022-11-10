Veterans Day: Free meals, discounts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and many places nationwide and here in Central Texas give back to veterans by giving a discount or a free meal.

Thanks to the Veterans Affairs, here’s a list of places:

7-Eleven – A free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Download the app and sign in or register.

Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

BJ’s Restaurant – All service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings – All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chick-fil-A – Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny’s – Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, Veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Exchange – The Exchange will feature one-day-only specials on Veterans Day, including a free coffee for all shoppers at Express and participating Exchange restaurant locations. From November 8 to November 14, the Exchange will also feature deals in stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.

Freebirds World Burrito – Free chips and dip for Veterans and active-duty military. Choose from queso blanco, guacamole or salsa.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast – Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day. The burger can be upgraded to a cheeseburger for free.

Golden Corral – Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 14 from 5pm – close. Golden Corral will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

Hooters – All Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide, will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées:

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Hooters Burger

10-Piece Boneless Wings

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Ikea – Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required.

Little Caesars – On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

Logan’s Roadhouse – On Veterans Day, all active-duty military and Veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available 3 – 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

MOD Pizza – Sign up to receive a buy-one-get-one-free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8, and MOD will send you a coupon on Nov. 9 to redeem on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden –This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

Outback Steakhouse – This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

QuikTrip (QT) – On Veterans Day, enjoy a free Big Q or coffee. Current and former military, show ID at checkout.

Red Lobster – Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.

The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Friday, November 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin – One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Fri., November 11. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King – Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks – On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

And new this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse – On November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Torchy’s Tacos – Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s – Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Zaxby’s – At participating locations only, all Veterans and current military get free boneless wings on Veterans Day.

