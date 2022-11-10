Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree felony manslaughter charge in the shooting death of 17-year-old Tydreun Felder, a sophomore quarterback and basketball player for the University Trojans.

The indictment against Hall, who remains free on bond, alleged he acted recklessly and caused Felder’s death by shooting him with a firearm.

Felder was shot in the abdomen at the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery but did not survive his injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hall told police he fired a gun in the breezeway and the gun jammed. He said he was trying to unjam the weapon when it fired again, striking Felder in the stomach.

Hall said Felder was standing in front of him while he was trying to clear the weapon and the shooting was accidental.

Court records show no attorney has filed a notice of representation in his case.

